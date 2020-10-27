Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice

Barret will take her seat on the Supreme Court and begin reviewing cases as early as Tuesday, in time to rule on a crucial health-care case that could end the Affordable Care Act.
1:10 | 10/27/20

