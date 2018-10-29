Transcript for Judge: No bail for suspect in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

Robert bowers is now charged with 29 federal crimes. He could face the death penalty, if convicted. And tonight, what we've now learned about his past. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Reporter: At that court appearance, a judge decided whether Robert bowers could get bail. That was quickly rejected. If ultimately convicted, he will likely face the death penalty. The FBI trying to rule out accomplices and searching for anything specific that triggered the attack, other than a deeply rooted hatred of the jewish community. These are -- they tend to be lone actors, and my guess is that's what he is, but you want to make sure. For example, could someone have helped him get an ar-15? What was the triggering mechanism? It's typical, it's normally never very much. Reporter: On a fringe site embraced by white supremacists, bowers openly discussed his contempt for Jews. Archived posts from social media also appear to show he was focused on conspiracy theories about the migrant caravan of thousands of people making their way to the southern border. And Pierre Thomas with us live tonight, as well. Pierre, you're learning more tonight about the weapons that were used? Reporter: David, bowers has no criminal record, so, he could legally purchase those guns, including that assault rifle. Police have recovered at least ten firearms so far, David. Pierre Thomas with us again tonight. Thank you, Pierre.

