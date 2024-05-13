Judge Judy files Florida lawsuit over Menendez brothers story

Judge Judy Sheindlin is suing the parent company of the National Enquirer and InTouch Weekly for defamation.

May 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live