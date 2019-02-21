Judge ordered Roger Stone to not discuss criminal case after crosshairs post

More
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that Stone would "pose a danger" to others in the case unless she modified the terms of his release to include the full gag order.
2:01 | 02/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge ordered Roger Stone to not discuss criminal case after crosshairs post

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61222905,"title":"Judge ordered Roger Stone to not discuss criminal case after crosshairs post","duration":"2:01","description":"U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that Stone would \"pose a danger\" to others in the case unless she modified the terms of his release to include the full gag order.","url":"/WNT/video/judge-ordered-roger-stone-discuss-criminal-case-crosshairs-61222905","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.