Judge rejects plea deal in federal case of the death of Ahmaud Arbery

The plea deal would’ve allowed Travis McMichael to serve a large part of his sentence in federal prison. McMichael, his father and a neighbor, were convicted of murdering Arbery in November.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live