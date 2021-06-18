Jury selection underway in Ahmaud Arbery trial

Three men are charged in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery. All three men have pleaded not guilty to nine counts, including charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live