Transcript for Justice Department under fire, accused of favoritism

tonight, the department of justice under the microscope on the hill. Critics argue that the doj is playing politics to help president trump's allies and friends. And it comes today in a victory for president trump. An appeals court ordering the case against Michael Flynn be dismissed. Here's our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: A victory today for the justice department. An appellate court ordering a judge to dismiss the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. President trump today voicing his approval. I'm very happy about general Flynn. He was treated horribly. He was treated very, very horribly by a group of very bad people. Reporter: The court ruling a federal judge overstepped his authority. That the executive branch, not courts, decides which cases to bring or drop. Barr's decision to drop the case against Flynn brought controversy, because Flynn plead guilty twice to lying to the FBI in the Russia investigation. Look him up! Reporter: Trump tweeting it's the reason he terminated Flynn. "I had to fire general Flynn because he lied to the vice president and the FBI he had plead guilty to those lies." Barr has been under fire, accused of helping the president's allies. Just last week, firing Geoffrey Berman, U.S. Attorney for the southern district of New York, who had been investigating Rudy Giuliani. The effort to remove Mr. Berman is part of a clear and dangerous pattern of conduct. Reporter: Today, career prosecutors accused the justice department's leadership of playing political games. Roger stone was treated differently because of politics. Reporter: Prosecutor Aaron Zell Lynn ski resigned from the case, along with three other prosecutors. Today, testifying by videoconference that Barr's decision to reduce the sentencing recommendation for Roger stone, who was convicted of witness tampering and lying to congress, was essentially abuse of power. We do not prosecute people based on politics and we don't cut them a break based on politics either. But that wasn't what happened here. Reporter: Zelinsky said his supervisor suggested that the odds were stacked in favor of stone, a longtime friend of the president. Zelinsky said he feared he could be fired. And I was told that the acting U.S. Attorney was giving stone a break, because he was afraid of the president of the United States. Reporter: Barr told me that the president was not involved. Did you talk to the president at all about your decision regarding the recommendations? Never. Reporter: David, the justice department says Zell Lynn ski had no evidence of anyone pressuring him about stone's case, but this fight is far from over. House Democrats demanding Barr appear before congress and late today, we learned that he will, on July 28th. David? Pierre Thomas, thank you. And next this evening,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.