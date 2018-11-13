Juul to temporarily stop selling most flavored nicotine in stores

More
The e-cigarette company is also shutting down most of its social media accounts, bowing to pressure from the FDA.
0:16 | 11/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Juul to temporarily stop selling most flavored nicotine in stores
And the FDA and actual announcing it will temporarily. Stop selling most flavored nicotine in stores and will shut down most of its social media accounts. The company banning sales to anyone under 21 BF DA says team draping has reached epidemic levels.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59177600,"title":"Juul to temporarily stop selling most flavored nicotine in stores","duration":"0:16","description":"The e-cigarette company is also shutting down most of its social media accounts, bowing to pressure from the FDA.","url":"/WNT/video/juul-temporarily-stop-selling-flavored-nicotine-stores-59177600","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.