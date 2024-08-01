Katie Ledecky becomes most decorated US female swimmer in Olympic history

Katie Ledecky has become the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all time by winning a silver medal as part of the U.S. 4x200m freestyle relay team, bringing her total to 13 Olympic medals.

August 1, 2024

