Kentucky judge shot, killed in his chambers, governor says

A Kentucky judge was shot and killed in his chambers on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The courthouse will be closed on Friday, per an order by Letcher County Judge/Executive Terry Adams.

September 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live