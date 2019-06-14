Transcript for Kids explain why their dad is the best

Finally tonight here, with father's day almost here, I like to head out and ask the children what they think of dad. A simple trip outdoors to ask the children what they're doing this Sunday. Are you guys twins? Yes. Reporter: Do you like being twins? Reporter: But that's not why what is Sunday? Father's day. Reporter: Are you going to surprise him? Yeah. Reporter: And the little girls. What's the one word to describe your dad? Amazing. Cool. Funny. Nice. Kind. Reporter: A couple of them telling me they plan to make breakfast. Cupcakes! Reporter: What is Sunday? Father's day. Reporter: If you had one word to describe your dad, what would it be? Kind. Reporter: And they were off to work on their card. And then the teenagers. Do you know what Sunday is? Sunday. Sunday. Reporter: You're going to have to think really hard. You're on the spot. One asking, is it an anniversary? Well, it happens every year. Father's day? Thank you. Reporter: Victoria put it this way. He deserves the whole world. Reporter: And the students from a special music school in mark offered this. Happy Father's day! They saved themselves there. Happy father's day to the dads and stepdads out there. I hope to see you right back here on Monday. Good night.

