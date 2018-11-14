Transcript for 2 killed after car crashes into tour bus on slick roads in Mississippi

We begin with the major nor'easter moving from the south up into the northeast. 110 million Americans bracing for the first severe blast of winter. Heavy snow in pine bluffs, Arkansas. Part of the same storm system. Treacherous driving on the roads. Two people were killed, dozens injured when their bus overturned on an icy highway. That was a ramp near Memphis where that happened. Drivers avoiding the Mississippi river bridge in Greenville, Mississippi. And the morning commute could be treacherous. Then the nor'easter arriving by the evening commute in D.C., philly and New York. ABC's Steve osunsami in Atlanta, where the storm is hitting right now. Reporter: Slick roads in Mississippi sent a vehicle crashing into this tour bus, which sent the bus flying with nearly 50 people inside. Police report at least two people are dead this evening. In video from the scene, the belongingsle of passengers who had to be pulled from the bus are all over the road. They were traveling from Huntsville, Alabama. The sleet and snow stretching across several states. This is pine bluff, Arkansas, tonight. Cars are losing it on the ice and sliding off the roads. The tow trucks are busy there this evening. Winter weather and flood alerts are up in at least 24 states. And the storm is now moving east and will soon move up the east coast. Here in Atlanta, where it's been raining for days now, almost nonstop, we're under a flash flood watch. There's now flooding possible from here all the way into the Carolinas and into Maryland. David? Steve, thank you again. This is a sweeping or the northeaster, from the south, all the way up through D.C., philly and Boston. Rob Marciano live in New York tonight with the latest track. Rob? Reporter: Hey, David. It's starting as an early winter, very dangerous storm across the south, but you're right, it's going to unfold to really be a double barrel nor'easter by this time tomorrow night. We have winter weather advisories from Mississippi, where that horrible crash was, through Missouri, up through me mep. Those flood watches in the warm sector. Breaking it down, sleet and snow tonight in Memphis and St. Louis. Heavy rain through Georgia, the Carolinas. By the morning, Roanoke, Richmond, D.C., a wintry mix there. Philadelphia, New York, evening rush is going to be slick with snow. A bit of a changeover to rain, but interior sections could seal a half a foot of snow here in the middle of November.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.