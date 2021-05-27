8 killed in San Jose mass shooting, suspect also dead

The shooting occurred at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, on Wednesday morning. The suspect, a VTA employee, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
4:13 | 05/27/21

