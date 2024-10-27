LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's inspiring family comeback

L.A. Dodger Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam in the World Series, marking a joyous moment in a difficult year after Freddie's son, Max, was hospitalized with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

October 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live