First Lady celebrates her birthday

Dr. Jill Biden celebrated her 70th birthday on Thursday. The first couple went for a bike ride, and it's President Joe Biden’s first trip to their beach house since taking office.
0:12 | 06/03/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for First Lady celebrates her birthday
And First Lady doctor Jill Biden celebrating her seventieth birthday today the president and First Lady marking the milestone with a quiet day in her favorite place of the beach Delaware. Couple going for bike ride there waving residents lining the road.

