-
Now Playing: Examining the death penalty as wrongful convictions prove disturbingly common
-
Now Playing: Celebrity zookeeper Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods driving nearly double the speed limit when he crashed: Sheriff
-
Now Playing: Grammy-nominated artist Kelly Price throws a ‘Dance Party’
-
Now Playing: Julia Roberts and George Clooney to reunite after 20 years for ‘Ticket to Paradise’
-
Now Playing: National Geographic to stream concert in honor of Earth Day
-
Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer talk about their new film, ‘Thunder Force’
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan announce 1st streaming project, 'Heart of Invictus'
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady opens up about balancing family and football in exclusive interview
-
Now Playing: Deshaun Watson accusers speaking out
-
Now Playing: Andra Day on Billie Holiday’s power in music
-
Now Playing: Andra Day on power of music and making history playing Billie Holiday
-
Now Playing: Charlie Wilson reveals connection to Tulsa massacre
-
Now Playing: Rapper Lil Nas X causes ‘satanic panic’ with new music video
-
Now Playing: British actor Paul Ritter passes away at 54
-
Now Playing: 2 more lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson, 21 lawsuits in total
-
Now Playing: Issa Rae talks about her new hair care line
-
Now Playing: Celebs team up to help HBCU students pay off debt
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady addresses those who said he couldn't lead Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl