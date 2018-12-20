The latest on Trump, border wall and the government shutdown

More
House Speaker Paul Ryan emerged from a meeting with President Trump and House Republicans to say that the president refuses to sign a stopgap funding bill as it's currently written.
2:20 | 12/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The latest on Trump, border wall and the government shutdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59942798,"title":"The latest on Trump, border wall and the government shutdown","duration":"2:20","description":"House Speaker Paul Ryan emerged from a meeting with President Trump and House Republicans to say that the president refuses to sign a stopgap funding bill as it's currently written.","url":"/WNT/video/latest-trump-border-wall-government-shutdown-59942798","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.