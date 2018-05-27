Transcript for Lava from the Kilauea volcano can be seen from space

gobut it wasn't enough T saveher. The family wants the agent to be he responsible.tom? Thank you. Now to Hawaii the new dangers flowing fromhe kilauea volcano. Lava now within yards of a geotherm plant. Take a look at this, the lava spread so massou can even se from space. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, a new th as lava engulfs this corner of Hawaii's big island. E flow, spilling onto this geothermal plant officials saying the wells here are now secured. But if lava barrels over them, could send an uncontrolled plosion of hydrogen sulfide into the sky. Air quality, already a Maj concern asinds die down, threatening to blanket these communities with another T gas. That G could cause respiratory issues. The amount of sulfur dioxide that is in theosphere is about, maybe four times greater than what people have been dealing with. Reporter: And the dealing with this relentless destruction. This ongoing flow from these fissures creating these huge fieldsnow hardened lava that's flong into more backyards and threatening to cover even more roadways. The molten glow,hing the mounds forward. While more emergency evacuations are being forced by powerful lavaws. Whatill it take to get you leave? Lava coming down the street. Reporter: That is Ely what happened. Started comg down the road like a river. I'm lucky to be alive. Reporter: H is one of more than 40ouses destroyed. Tonight,he military says they're prepared fhe possibility mass evacuations. Tom? Marcithank you. Ill ahead on "World news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.