Transcript for Lawmakers gather in Capitol rotunda to remember McCain

We do turnout of America's tribute twin national hero Senator McCain now lies in state in the capitol rotunda thousands paying their respects night these are live pictures. The senators flag draped casket surrounded by family friends colleagues in the house and the senate. Senator McCain's mother at 106. Years old mourning her son here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. They came by the thousands to pay their respects to an American giant. John McCain lying in state today in that capitol rotunda. A rare honor. Befitting his decades of service his two sons serving in the military standing with his beloved wife Cindy. It began outside with a powerful burst a brain and honor guard carrying McCain's flag draped casket. Up step by careful step. Placing it upon a simple black platform that was built for Abraham Lincoln's casket. Friends from across his full life gathering with his Stanley. McCain had said serving in congress was the great honor of his life today his colleagues putting partisanship aside. He had America's fighting spirit. Are noble idealism. Our solemn patriotism. And are slightly irreverent street. All roll into one. Remembering McCain the straight talking statesman this. Is one of the bravest. Souls. Our nation has ever produced. Noticeably absent from today's service president trump. We gather here today to honor in American patriot. Vice president Mike Pence speaking in his place. Honoring the McCain family for their sacrifice to. His mother Roberta 106. Years old. Providing strength or Megan McCain a grand daughter in grief one by one. They said good bond. McCain's fellow Americans remembering a man who said he wanted to be remembered most for his service to country. Powerful moments there in the rotunda Martha Raddatz joins us now live from Capitol Hill. People are still line up at this hour to pay their respects and side. And Martha we know president trump was not there today and he won't attend tomorrow's service instead to other presidents will. That's exactly right Tom tomorrow you'll see former president Barack Obama and former president George W. Bush. Both of them will eulogize John McCain. John McCain was all about bridging divides and that's what will happen tomorrow as well Tom. Martha Raddatz for us tonight Martha thank you and ABC news will have live coverage of tomorrow's memorial service for Senator McCain at the national cathedral beginning at 9 AM eastern.

