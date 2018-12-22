Transcript for LeBron James slams NFL team owners during his HBO talk show

We do move on now to the harsh words for the NFL coming from one of the biggest names in sports. Lebron James taking direct aim on some NFL team owners, saying they have what he calls a slave mentality. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: The biggest name in sports, Lebron James, off court and uncensored, blasting owners of another league, the NFL. In the NFL they just got a bunch of old, white men owning teams, and they got that slave mentality. And it's like this is my team, you do what the I tell you all to do or we get rid of you all. Reporter: James' scathing comments aimed at the response to a player's right to protest. Fueled by former quarterback Colin kapernick taking a knee in 2016. Critics claim Kaepernick has been frozen out of the league ever since. It's the same reason some celebrities are turning down invites to perform in the upcoming super bowl halftime show. The NFL has yet to officially confirm who will appear. The band maroon 5 has been rumored to headline. James has been one of the most vocal of any player in any sport, taking on the president. The number one job in America, the point of person, is someone who doesn't understand the people. And really don't give a About the people. Reporter: Which prompted an on-air war with commentator Laura Ingraham. Shut up and dribble. We definitely will not shut up and dribble. Reporter: On his HBO show, James says he'll continue to express himself. I'm very educated about what I believe in, and I'm not doing it in a violent way. I'm not knocking on your door, saying, listen, I'm kneeling today, and if you don't kneel, I'll knock you the Out, but you know people go crazy when things are done outside the box. Reporter: James says the NBA is more tolerant of players' expression. Whether or not commissioner silver agrees with their stance. Thank you.

