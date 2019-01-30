Los Angeles Rams player gifts Super Bowl tickets to team custodian

Brandin Cooks surprised Alfonso Garcia, telling him the team wanted him and his son there to cheer them on as they face the New England Patriots.
1:09 | 01/30/19

