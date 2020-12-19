‘Made in America’ gift ideas: Framing, cookies, cheese and more

“World News Tonight” speaks to Wreaths by Nicole in San Antonio, Collettey’s Cookies in Boston, Frame USA in Cincinnati and more.
2:58 | 12/19/20

Comments
