Transcript for Made in America: Holiday cookies

Finally tonight, made in America Christmas is back. Every year, so many of you at home send in your one thing, and we love them. It's the most wonderful time of the year. We've done it so many years, we've lost count. The made in America Christmas is back tonight. Shoppers always see us coming. "World news tonight"? One of our favorites -- I know, I know, I know you show it. I know you show it. And this year, we start with that mother in daughter in Atlanta, Georgia. Laura and Susan stacher, already at work. Hoping you'll give their family's cookies to your family this season. You came up with this in your own kitchen? Yes, absolutely. You've met them this here before. Susan diagnosed with cancer. Her dad Ken, too. During chemotherapy, they kept hearing about a natural remedy for soothing upset stomachs, ginger. You had heard that ginger actually sooths the stomach. It does indeed. Absolutely. And idea was born. During treatments, mom and daughter, side by side, baking up batches for them and so many other families, too. Cookies make people smile and you now, the ginger helps sooth your stomach, but there's something about a cookie that always make people smile. You both daughter and father are cancer-free now, and since we last saw them -- After our "World news tonight" special, things have blown up. It's been incredible. After our first report -- We heard from 5,000 people around the country. Including an order from a San Francisco tech company for 3,000 boxes. That's 60,000 cookies. And they're busy baking orders for this Christmas. Susan and Laura with new numbers tonight. They have 15 workers, including a new hire, Sandra, helping them make more than 1 million cookies a year now. Baking every one of them with Christmas pride and three words in mind -- Made in America! We want to know your one thing. Tweet me, or go to our Facebook This is "Jeopardy!"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.