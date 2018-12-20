Transcript for Made in America: Holiday gifts

Finally, made in America Christmas. We asked for your one thing. Our made in America Christmas. You've been sending us your one thing. You'll remember you sent us to that pencil factory in new Jersey, general pencil company. Mary Anne working the lean for decades. 54 years. You were just a baby when you started. You sent us to Minnesota. I love it. You can see it right here. Yes, made in America. Reporter: And tonight, Donna from California. Her idea, beef jerky. I wish I could share some with you, but we ate them all. Reporter: Susanna from San Diego, bullibone chew toys. Merry Christmas. Reporter: Sandra from Asheville, North Carolina, with east fork pottery. These dishes will last you a lifetime. Reporter: And tonight, the Yeager family, waving from their Alabama field. Hi, from beautiful Alabama. Reporter: Red land cotton. Family owned, three generations. Harvesting 3.5 million pounds of cotton this season alone. 15 workers sewing quilts, towels and bedding just in time for Christmas. And from Maine tonight -- Hi, I'm David. And I'm Dan. Reporter: Hi David, hi, Dan. The brothers and their business, 48 workers, 7,200 bottles an hour. Donating 1% of sales to environmental nonprofits. A half million and counting tonight. We encourage all small businesses across the country to do the same. Especially during this holiday season. Cheers. Cheers. Reporter: And from Oregon tonight, the creamery association. Established in 1909. We're very much part of the history, the heritage and the fabric of this place. Reporter: 85 family owned farms together in one co-op. 220,000 pounds of cheddar cheese per day. 25,000 gallons of ice cream a day, shipped to all 50 states. All from that tiny town with three worlds in mind -- Made in America! We love your ideas. Keep them coming.

