Transcript for 2 major airlines go back to full capacity flights

Matt, thank you. And Americans are taking to the air once again, and that means the airlines are now adding flights. Two major carriers say they will begin booking at full capacity including the middle seats. But is it safe? Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, two major airlines are saying good-bye to those empty middle seats. American airlines and united telling ABC news all seats are up for sale. For united, that's already under way. For American, it begins July 1st. This, as passenger numbers Thursday reached their highest level since mid-march. Why now? American pointing to its cleaning procedures, Hepa air filters, mask policy, and notifications to customers. For months, the two airlines have faced tough criticism after images like these showing crowded planes went viral on social media. Dr. Ethan Weiss' viral photo aboard a united flight in may triggered the airline to alert passengers of crowded flights in advance. I'm probably more likely to get infected there than I would be in the icu. Reporter: Other airlines standing firm on their policies. Delta and southwest blocking middle seats through September 30th. Jetblue through July 30th. Tonight, both united and American say to you don't feel comfortable on a plane, you can change your ticket for free. Thank you.

