Man accused of allegedly plotting to set off bomb on Election Day

Authorities said they found what appeared to be a functional, 200-pound explosive device in his basement.
0:20 | 10/10/18

Transcript for Man accused of allegedly plotting to set off bomb on Election Day
We're gonna turn to the other news this Wednesday night including an alleged bomb plot involving re election and the mid terms here's what we've learned tonight the FBI arresting Paul Rosenfeld. It Rockland county New York accusing him of planning to detonate a bomb on the National Mall in Washington DC on Election Day. Authorities say they found what appears to be a functional 200 pound explosive device. In the basement of this home.

