Transcript for Man barricaded in home shoots officers serving an eviction notice

This shooting standoff in Carter county in southern Missouri officer serving an eviction notice early this morning hit by gunfire in apparent ambush. Other officers arriving getting them to safety than taking up places as the tense standoff went on here's ABC's chief national correspondent Mac up. Tonight that Missouri standoff on goalie art. Police calling it an ambush court. Officer serving an eviction noticed fired upon the suspect. Giving officers down. These aren't we get. Power and I'll rifle and shot him. Very active very fluid. That one person that's that. Was or suspects stayed inside the house we've yet you know make contact with him those officers. Finally pulled from what had become he shooting gallery they were. One of those officer saved but he's ballistic vest. This shooting follows that standoff in Philadelphia Wednesday night six officer shot two others. Pinned down for hours that suspect also using a semi automatic rifle. All right Mack Utley joins us now live in Matt I'm being pulled the suspect just surrendered. Judges moments ago. He surrendered to a swat team noticed two officers who were shot Tom one and then has already been released the other. He's stable condition come back up and with those details just coming in Matt think.

