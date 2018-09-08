Transcript for Man on bike killed after allegedly exchanging fire with officers: Police

Time now for indexing start with a deadly police shoot out on the streets of Philadelphia. Police say officers confronted a suspect on a bike. Believing he was carried a weapon he ran from police gunfire erupted the suspect wounded but kept running. Authorities say he was then killed by officers in a police cruiser. Dozens of shots fired their windshield there riddled with bullets.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.