Man on bike killed after allegedly exchanging fire with officers: Police

More
The deadly police shootout in Philadelphia left one police cruiser's windshield riddled with bullet holes.
0:20 | 08/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man on bike killed after allegedly exchanging fire with officers: Police
Time now for indexing start with a deadly police shoot out on the streets of Philadelphia. Police say officers confronted a suspect on a bike. Believing he was carried a weapon he ran from police gunfire erupted the suspect wounded but kept running. Authorities say he was then killed by officers in a police cruiser. Dozens of shots fired their windshield there riddled with bullets.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57128671,"title":"Man on bike killed after allegedly exchanging fire with officers: Police","duration":"0:20","description":"The deadly police shootout in Philadelphia left one police cruiser's windshield riddled with bullet holes.","url":"/WNT/video/man-bike-killed-allegedly-exchanging-fire-officers-police-57128671","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.