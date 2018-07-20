Transcript for Man who got boss' car reacts to act of kindness: 'It changed my life'

person of the week. The Y W did not give up, heinspired his boss. He inspired the family he was helping and he in so many you. Our person of the week. Reporter: You willember walterar homewoalabama, W getting ready to start his first day on the job. But the night before his first day for a moviompany, his R broke down. Soalted walkin 20 miles to get there, starting at midnight,nd he made it to the home he was suppo to pack up. The Lamey family of Pelham alabam it was two days later, his boss at bell hop moving walking walteer to car. So this is my car, and I W it to your car. I really thinkthat, you know, it'sn much bte Han with you than it is with me, and it couldn't be - I couldn't think of a better W to part ways with this. Are Y seris?eporter: A right there watching, theilyealked all night to get You H CL of R lives, walter.u have no idea LIV you have changed and inspired. You have no idea. Reporter: We have been doing America song stories years now, but D we see the moment they see themselves, but here was walterching wit that family. Reporter: Walter tonight on his way helping Theam moved and from the boss he moved with his determination with. That's awesome. Wri me on face. Patricia writing, that is a boy withombove and beyond, andrht sending us a message. Hi, David. It's Walter. Than y'all all for the support. Love the car. Doo walk no more now. Reporter: Boss who gave him the car, thatil all us. And so we choose waltercarr. Weove the catoo, but you more, Walter. U made our week. Thanks for watching. M David mu.good night go night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.