Now Playing: Wishing Oprah a happy birthday!

Now Playing: Wishing Ariel Winter a happy birthday!

Now Playing: Foodie Instagram's recipes to help with your health resolution

Now Playing: How to refresh your at-home workspace

Now Playing: Eco-friendly small business deals that embrace green living

Now Playing: How to take your family on vacation while staying at home

Now Playing: A pastor with wise words on winning the day

Now Playing: Sisters talk approaching racism with humor in new book

Now Playing: Mom and front-line worker loses everything in fire so her co-workers step up

Now Playing: Will eliminating dairy help you lose weight?

Now Playing: 4-year-old's hilarious made-up song, 'Leave Me Alone' is getting love from millions

Now Playing: Child photobombs meteorologist’s forecast

Now Playing: Make Chef Curtis Stone’s meat pot pie and penne Bolognese recipes

Now Playing: ‘GMA’ surprises North Carolina family giving back to their community

Now Playing: How to look fashionable for less on Zoom calls

Now Playing: 4-year-old's made-up song, 'Leave Me Alone,' is getting love from millions

Now Playing: Dog practices mean mugging in the mirror