Transcript for Man charged with the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old student

Back here at home to the arrest in the kidnapping and murder case out of north Carolina. Police say an eighth grader was grabbed while heading out the door on her way to school. The FBI now charging a 34-year-old suspect with her murder. Here's ABC's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Wearing hania Aguilar's favorite color, purple, mourners packed a local high school gym to say good-bye the 13-year-old girl was taken from her front yard and murdered last month. Today, on the same day as her funeral, the FBI and local police announced the arrest of 34-year-old Michael ray Mclellan, in connection with her death. Authorities say Aguilar was waiting outside of her home to go to school when Mclellan forced her into a family member's idling SUV and drove off. The SUV spotted on surveillance driving away after the kidnapping. Just came and stole the truck, left in the truck with a child in the car also, a little girl. Reporter: Investigators say forensic evidence found in the SUV and on hania's body led to Mclellan who's already in custody in North Carolina on unrelated charges. Mclellan has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with hania's death. Including forcible murder and rape. Mclellan is currently being held without bond and is scheduled to be back in court on Monday. Tom. A horrific story, thank you, Zachary.

