Man claims ‘Find My’ app glitch makes people think he stole their devices

A Texas man told Houston ABC station KTRK that almost a dozen people have knocked on his door over the last several years to accuse him of stealing their lost Apple devices.

April 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live