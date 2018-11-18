-
Now Playing: Search for missing teen intensifies
-
Now Playing: Wintry conditions leave 2 dead, 40 injured in bus crash
-
Now Playing: One little girl in need of a temporary home, finding a forever family instead
-
Now Playing: A man went missing while a 49ers game
-
Now Playing: Monica Lewinsky opening up about her affair with President Bill Clinton
-
Now Playing: Mystery deepens in death of a woman aboard Princess Cruise ship
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for the missing in the California wildfire
-
Now Playing: Andrew Gillum concedes for a second time in heated Florida governor's race
-
Now Playing: Woman falls off upper deck of cruise ship to her death
-
Now Playing: Black Friday shopping deals are heating up
-
Now Playing: CIA says Saudi Crown Prince ordered the murder of Washington Post columnist: Reports
-
Now Playing: Trump surveys California wildfire devastation
-
Now Playing: Dangerous air quality continues to be a health concern for California residents
-
Now Playing: Chilling 911 call released after terrifying home invasion
-
Now Playing: Attorney claims woman in GoFundMe alleged scam didn't know about a conspiracy
-
Now Playing: Man cleared of charges by his mom's Facebook post
-
Now Playing: Parents outraged over school bus incident
-
Now Playing: Search continues in suspicious disappearance of man at 49ers game
-
Now Playing: 26-year-old face transplant recipient: 'I see me': Part 1
-
Now Playing: Face transplant recipient's mom learns about renowned reconstructive surgeon: Part 2