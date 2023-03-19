Manhattan's District Attorney continues investigation into former President Trump

Grand jury is expected to hear from Trump ally Bob Costello, and Michael Cohen says he's been asked to "be available for rebuttal" over alleged hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

March 19, 2023

