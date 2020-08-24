-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt for Timothy Sargent in multiple states
-
Now Playing: A 46-year manhunt comes to an end in New Mexico
-
Now Playing: At least 13 killed during police raid near Lima, Peru
-
Now Playing: Fort Hood soldier missing for nearly a week
-
Now Playing: Wildfires burn homes to the ground in California
-
Now Playing: FDA authorizes emergency convalescent plasma use for COVID-19 patients
-
Now Playing: Video captures fatal police shooting of Trayford Pellerin
-
Now Playing: Huge cloud of smoke rises from SCU Lightning Complex fires
-
Now Playing: 3 bear cubs ride on mother’s back across lake
-
Now Playing: People donate aid for evacuated residents in California
-
Now Playing: Protest erupts in Louisiana over police-involved fatal shooting
-
Now Playing: Secret recording of Trump's sister where she says 'he cannot be trusted'
-
Now Playing: Day 6 of the NBA Playoffs is underway
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus numbers continue to grow on college campuses
-
Now Playing: House members met to discuss boosting funding for USPS
-
Now Playing: Dangerous wildfires reach new milestone: 1 million acres burned
-
Now Playing: Marco and Laura forecast to hit the US as hurricanes this week
-
Now Playing: Phoenix Mercury WNBA guard Diana Taurasi pays tribute to her friend Kobe Bryant