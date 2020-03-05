Transcript for Getting married during a pandemic

Finally tonight, America strong. When Shannon Mcduff and Patrick Johnson began planning their April wedding nearly a year ago, they had no idea how different the world would be. Things were changing day-to-day, minute-to-minute. Yeah. Reporter: The Louisiana couple set to graduate from medical school this month, already a major life change. So how would they pull off a wedding? We considered every option, including totally canceling and postponing to far in the distant future. We knew the most important thing is that she and I get to be together. Reporter: So taking all covid-19 precautions, the couple finally making it to the altar. It was very special and intimate. Reporter: The couple heading back to the bride's parents' home in Baton Rouge for what they thought would be a quiet backyard reception. The photographer told us to come out to the front yard to take a few pictures. I started hearing, like, new Orleans second line music. I just realized at that moment what was happening. Reporter: That's right, Shannon's family, friends and neighbors had surprised the newlyweds with a new orleans-style second line, bringing the big easy to them. With a speaker in tow, the couple parading through the neighborhood, greeting all the well wishers. I didn't want anyone to leave, because I was just so excited that everyone was there. Reporter: But that's not all. The newlyweds had a surprise of their own. The couple spontaneously dancing to a classic from New Orleans legend Louis Armstrong. First dance was a surprise to everyone else -- Including us. It worked out just perfect.

