Transcript for Massive fire destroys historic synagogue in Minnesota

There is news reporting at this hour after a massive fire destroyed an historic synagogue in Minnesota. Federal authorities talking a short time ago before the cameras. They've now joined the investigation. Left's get to Pierre Thomas live with us tonight. Pierre? Reporter: David, it's tragic. This synagogue has been part of that community for 117 years. And tonight, we've learned that investigators from ATF are working with local authorities to determine the cause and origin of the fire that decimated that historic house of worship. David, for much of the day, the scene was simply too hot in and officials had to fly in a drone to survey the structure. Tonight, authorities want to know, was this an accident or something more sinister like arson or a hate crime. David? All right, Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.