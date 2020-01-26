Transcript for Massive fire destroys thousands of historic artifacts in Chinatown

To the "Index." The massive fire in Manhattan's chinatown. The muse Zam confirming the building housed most of the collection where this fire took place. A estimated 75,000 art facts An update to the deadly explosion in Houston. A blast killing two employees and damaging hundreds of homes and buildings. Residents who live nearby are suing the plant's owner accusing them of negligence. The company has not commented. On those lawsuits. The American figure skater breaking records again. 14-year-old Alyssa Lu winning her second consecutive title at the U.S. Figure skating competition after landing the first -- you see it right there -- quadruple jump in the competition. He's the youngest to win the back-to-back titles. When we comeback, the rookie

