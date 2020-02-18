Massive gas pipeline fire in Texas

In Corpus Christi, Texas, a rupture in the pipeline at a Citgo refinery ignites into a huge blaze as flames shoot up to 150 feet into the air and burn for about 90 minutes.
0:13 | 02/18/20

Massive gas pipeline fire in Texas

