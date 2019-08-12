Transcript for A massive storm system is heading toward the East Coast

Next to the winter whiplash. As a major storm sweeps east across the country. Look at the flooding in downtown San Francisco. High winds and heavy rains pounding the west. And dumping fresh snow across the rockies. It will be a messy morning commute expected for millions, with a shock of cold air behind it. Here's rob Marciano. Reporter: Tonight, a massive storm system sweeping across the country, after slamming much of the west with heavy rain and mountain snow. A winter wallop in Utah, snow stranding drivers near salt Lake City. Torrential rains and winds crushing California. City streets inundated in San Francisco. Train stations swamped. It's been cold all day and then it just started pouring this afternoon. Reporter: Cars struggling to navigate the flood waters. Strong winds blasting the bay area, knocking these massive trees onto a house in Oakland. There is one wall still standing and it is leaning heavily. So we'll want to make sure that doesn't slide down the hill. Reporter: The heavy rains causing dangerous rockslides, blocking roads in big sur. Let's get right to rob. It looks like it will be a messy morning community for so many as the work week begins. Reporter: Yeah, Tom, not just tomorrow, but really the next three days. A large system, let's break it down, still hitting the west with rain and snow. And that is moving toward the upper midwest. Minnesota, seeing much in the way of snow accumulation. But the rain will coagulate. Detroit, Pittsburgh tomorrow morning, then increasing throughout the afternoon. On Tuesday morning, a 30-degree drop from Cincinnati to D.C. That will be cold enough Wednesday morning to turn the rain to snow on I-95. So that could be a slick commute. Chicago, 15 degrees for the temperature. Windchills well below zero. The coldest air of the season Rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.