Megyn Kelly denies reports she demanded millions for her silence

Her lawyer blasted NBC for not denying "false" media reports that she was asking for more than the estimated $34 million left on her contract.
1:42 | 10/31/18

Megyn Kelly denies reports she demanded millions for her silence

