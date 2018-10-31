Megyn Kelly denies reports she demanded millions for her silence More Her lawyer blasted NBC for not denying "false" media reports that she was asking for more than the estimated $34 million left on her contract. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Megyn Kelly denies reports she demanded millions for her silence This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. What's next for Megyn Kelly? "Nightline" discusses the impact of Kelly's comments on blackface and breaks down the significance of the controversy. Now Playing: What's next for Megyn Kelly?

