Transcript for Members of vice president’s inner circle test positive for COVID-19

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here as we start another week together. Eight days to go until election day, a week from tomorrow. More than 62 million already voting. Tonight, the president and Joe Biden in Pennsylvania. The president in his closing argument, saying, we have turned the corner on the virus. But the reality he's now dealing with, the vice president Mike pence, several members of his team, have tested positive. His chief of staff, his Bodman, often right by pence's side. The vice president not quarantines, out campaigning, instead. The white house saying pence on the trail is an essential president trump with three rallies in Pennsylvania. Joe Biden there, too, going on the attack after something the president's chief of staff said about coronavirus here in the U.S. At least five close associates of the vice president testing positive. The vice president campaigning and after the president's chief of staff said of the virus here in the U.S., "We're not going to control the pandemic," Joe Biden tonight with plenty to say about that. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl leading us off. Reporter: With one week to go, trump and Biden are both in Pennsylvania today. A survive victory here helped put trump in the white house. Now both candidates believe Pennsylvania could be decisive this time, too. People have no idea what's going to happen in Pennsylvania, that I can tell you. Reporter: Just today at three packed rallies, the president spoke for some four hours. But he barely mentioned the covid-19 pandemic and made no mention whatsoever of the new outbreak at the white house. Five members of vice president pence's team are currently infected, including the vice president's personal assistant and his chief of staff, who is almost always by his side. This, a month after the first big outbreak at the white house infected more than two dozen people, including the president and the first lady. Pence is the head of the white house coronavirus task force. Why are you still traveling and holding campaign events when people close to you have covid? Reporter: Today, he was in nk you so much for coming out today. Reporter: While CDC guidelines say anybody in close contact with an infected person should quarantine for two weeks, the white house says pence is out campaigning because he's an essential worker. It comes as 42 states are experiencing a rise in infections. But the president is mocking the read concern. We're rounding the turn. You know, all they want to talk about is covid. By the way, on November 4th, you won't be hearing so much about it. Covid, covid, covid, covid. Reporter: But some researchers warn that unless more people wear masks and socially distance, the death toll by the end of February could top a half a million. The president routinely insists the virus has already been beaten, but Sunday, his chief of staff said it cannot be controlled. We're not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other -- Why aren't we going to get control of the pandemic? Because it is a contagious virus. Reporter: At an impromptu campaign stop today in Chester, Pennsylvania, Biden responded. The fact of the matter is this president's chief of staff just acknowledged they're giving they're not even pretending. They're not going to do anything about this. Reporter: He vowed a Biden administration will get control of the virus. And look folks, I promise you this. I'm never going to give up. I don't know what we'll inherit on January 21st, but at the rate he's going, it's not going to be good. But we're going to be able to make it. Reporter: Biden's approach to the final days is dramatically different and more cautious than trump's. Today, he had just one short event. The big difference between us and the reason why it looks like we're not traveling, we're not putting on super spreaders. We are doing what we're doing everybody's wearing a mask and trying as best we can to be socially distanced. Joe Biden and the president both in Pennsylvania today. Let's get to Jon Karl, live at the white house tonight. And Jon, Joe Biden while in Pennsylvania with a major effort to reach black voters there and across the country. Of course, president trump hopeful on that front, as well. And today, comments from the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, making headlines about the president's economic policies and African-Americans, saying of the president, he can't want them to be more successful than they want to be successful. Here's some of that exchange. One thing we've seen in a lot of the black community, which is mostly demt, is that president trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about, but he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful. And Jon, you know, as well as I do, those comments triggered and immediate bash backlash. Reporter: They sure did, David. Well, the trump campaign is certainly not backing away from Kushner's comments or apologizing for then. In fact, the trump campaign tweeted video of those comments out to its 3.2 million Twitter followers earlier today. David? Jon Karl leading us off on a Monday night. Jon, thank you.

