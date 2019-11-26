Michael Bloomberg kicks off campaign in Virginia

The billionaire former mayor of New York City kicked off his campaign for president of the United States at a crowded diner in Norfolk, Va.
1:56 | 11/26/19

Michael Bloomberg kicks off campaign in Virginia

