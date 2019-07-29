Michigan sea plane strikes tree, lands in water

More
Video shows the plane crashing into a lake seconds after taking off.
0:57 | 07/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michigan sea plane strikes tree, lands in water

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Video shows the plane crashing into a lake seconds after taking off.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64621881","title":"Michigan sea plane strikes tree, lands in water","url":"/WNT/video/michigan-sea-plane-strikes-tree-lands-water-64621881"}