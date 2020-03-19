Transcript for Milestones celebrated across US despite pandemic

Finally tonight, America strong. Even as Americans feel so isolated during all of this, we're not forgetting the Hey! Tonight, across this country, we may be separated, but the milestones not forgotten. The birthdays. In Valencia, California, today -- Having a parade! That's Isaac waving to a parade of cars. Isn't that so cool? Families, even the principle from Valencia valley elementary school, decorating their cars, honking, waving. When they heard it was Isaac's birthday, it became a spot on their parade route. Happy birthday Isaac. He's turning 5. Happy birthday! And in steriling, Massachusetts, tonight, Millie Eriksson has turned 100. She's in a nursing home, in isolation, but she's not alone. Millie's family gathering outside her family. Love you, gram! Love you, mom. Singing happy birthday. Happy birthday to you Millie waving back. She doesn't usually cry, but she did. She's just thrilled to see everybody. We love you! Happy birthday, Millie.

