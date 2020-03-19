Milestones celebrated across US despite pandemic

More
In California, families and friends held a car parade for a little boy who had to cancel his fifth birthday party.
1:14 | 03/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Milestones celebrated across US despite pandemic
Finally tonight, America strong. Even as Americans feel so isolated during all of this, we're not forgetting the Hey! Tonight, across this country, we may be separated, but the milestones not forgotten. The birthdays. In Valencia, California, today -- Having a parade! That's Isaac waving to a parade of cars. Isn't that so cool? Families, even the principle from Valencia valley elementary school, decorating their cars, honking, waving. When they heard it was Isaac's birthday, it became a spot on their parade route. Happy birthday Isaac. He's turning 5. Happy birthday! And in steriling, Massachusetts, tonight, Millie Eriksson has turned 100. She's in a nursing home, in isolation, but she's not alone. Millie's family gathering outside her family. Love you, gram! Love you, mom. Singing happy birthday. Happy birthday to you Millie waving back. She doesn't usually cry, but she did. She's just thrilled to see everybody. We love you! Happy birthday, Millie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"In California, families and friends held a car parade for a little boy who had to cancel his fifth birthday party.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69697824","title":"Milestones celebrated across US despite pandemic","url":"/WNT/video/milestones-celebrated-us-pandemic-69697824"}