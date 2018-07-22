-
Now Playing: Military dad stationed overseas surprises family at Milwaukee Brewers game
-
Now Playing: Military dad dresses as mascot to surprise family
-
Now Playing: Military dad and unit learns cheerleading routine for daughter
-
Now Playing: Military family's reunion ignites a viral, emotional reaction
-
Now Playing: Severe weather from coast to coast
-
Now Playing: Sunken duck boat to be raised from bottom of the lake
-
Now Playing: Houston police release first glimpse of suspect in mystery murder case
-
Now Playing: Uber and Lyft passengers live streamed without their knowledge
-
Now Playing: Moms at center of public breastfeeding uproar speak out and express gratitude
-
Now Playing: Breastfeeding confrontation at Minnesota pool
-
Now Playing: Deadly altercation over parking spot caught on camera
-
Now Playing: NTSB investigates deadly duck boat accident in Missouri
-
Now Playing: Deadly standoff at California Trader Joe's
-
Now Playing: Dangerous storms wreak havoc on southern states
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, suspect in custody after hostage situation at Trader Joe's
-
Now Playing: Murder of well-known Houston cardiologist remains a mystery
-
Now Playing: New superhero suit flies as high as 1,200 feet at 32 miles per hour
-
Now Playing: Dozer the dog warms the heart of 12 million people
-
Now Playing: Fight over parking space turned deadly
-
Now Playing: Officials call off search for missing college student