A military Humvee falling from sky in NC

An Air-Force C-17 "inadvertently" air-dropped the military vehicle from 1,500 feet into a rural neighborhood. The parachute deployed and the Humvee landed in the tree; no one was injured.
0:13 | 10/24/18

