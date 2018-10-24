{"id":58730063,"title":"A military Humvee falling from sky in NC","duration":"0:13","description":"An Air-Force C-17 \"inadvertently\" air-dropped the military vehicle from 1,500 feet into a rural neighborhood. The parachute deployed and the Humvee landed in the tree; no one was injured.","url":"/WNT/video/military-humvee-falling-sky-nc-58730063","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}