Minnesota boy thrown from 3rd-floor balcony walking ‘perfectly’

More
Landen, 5, who is now attending kindergarten, says, “I fell off a cliff but angels caught me,” after being thrown off a balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota earlier this year.
0:23 | 11/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Minnesota boy thrown from 3rd-floor balcony walking ‘perfectly’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"Landen, 5, who is now attending kindergarten, says, “I fell off a cliff but angels caught me,” after being thrown off a balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota earlier this year.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67279840","title":"Minnesota boy thrown from 3rd-floor balcony walking ‘perfectly’","url":"/WNT/video/minnesota-boy-thrown-3rd-floor-balcony-walking-perfectly-67279840"}