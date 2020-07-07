Transcript for Mom survives COVID, gives birth to triplets

Finally tonight here, America strong. The mother, the triplets and the nurses by her side. This is the moment Maggie, her husband and their 5-year-old son, Alexander, told their families they're having triplets. Two boys and a girl. But soon after, they got the news that would change everything. Both parents testing positive for coronavirus. Maggie at 28 weeks, high risk and admitted to the hospital. Unable to be with her husband. The nurses at the woman's hospital of Texas in Houston would sit by her. They would hold her hand while wearing protective gear. Four weeks later, Maggie would beat the virus. And soon after, she would deliver Isabella, Nathaniel and Adriel. Eight weeks premature and covid free. Maggie's mom standing in for dad in the delivery room, so were the nurses. Hi, David. Reporter: One of Maggie's nurses, pin says. I want to say I'm incredibly happy for Maggie and the babies. Her story to me truly sounds like a miracle. Reporter: Maggie, her strength now back, visiting her newborns in the NICU. Picking up Nathaniel, feeding Isabella. And that mom sending us the good news. Overnight, Isabella, the first baby to go home. And Maggie is grateful. I do want to recognize all the pregnant women, especially in this year that it has impacted all our lives. Make sure y'all are showing them love and support, let them know that they are not alone in this. We will. We're just so glad Maggie and the babies are doing well and cheering on the nurses, too. The new season of I'm Dr. Barbara Murphy. I'm not here to talk to you

