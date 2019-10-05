Transcript for Mother of missing Maleah Davis, 4, claims husband allegedly abused girl

for the missing girl in Houston. A spokes women making graphic adduce claims against her stepfather. Police who interviewed him are changing the story of what happened. And here is erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight the mother of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis making chilling new allegations against her husband. Claiming the Maleah's stepfather repeatedly abused her before she vanished. We need the truth about what happened to young Maleah to come out. Reporter: He told police she bus said she was driving to pick up her baby broir in the airport and one of them drives up in a pickup truck. One of them makes a comment saying that Maleah looks very nice, very sweet. Reporter: Vence claiming he was beaten but officers say his story changed his car found abandoned just yesterday. Maleah was removed from the home after a head injury last summer but returned in February, child services says the family was being monitored. Today Maleah's mother pressed on why she is only now sharing these allegations. This woman has suffered a lot of abuse in her life. Reporter: Tom, the search for Maleah is urgent. She requires constant medical care for the brain injury. New to a headline tonight, president trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani under fire for his plan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.